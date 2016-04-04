This Is Why Thousands Of People Are Protesting In Iceland Right Now

Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images

Despite its three biggest banks collapsing and having to take on billions of loans to keep the economy afloat, Iceland was generally praised for its handling of the crisis.

But the fallout was so severe that a former prime minister, Geir Haarde, was found guilty in an Icelandic court in 2012 of negligence for failing to call more emergency cabinet meetings about the situation. The first world leader to be put on trial for the crisis, Haarde avoided actual punishment by being acquitted on the more serious charges of gross negligence.