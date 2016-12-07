Here Are 9 Things Trump's National Security Adviser Pick Actually Thinks About Islam
Enter the world of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's book, The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies.
In his book, The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies, Michael Flynn, the retired lieutenant general President-elect Donald Trump has picked as national security adviser, proves to be more than a little intense.
1. He thinks "Radical Islamists" — a term he uses to include everything from the Iranian government to ISIS — are working with anti-US regimes around the world...including Cuba.
2. He thinks saying "Radical Islamists" will fix everything.
3. He is really, really sure of that point.
4. He thinks the US was founded upon Judeo-Christian ideals and that people want to impose Sharia law and upset all of that.
5. He is "not a devotee of so-called political correctness."
6. He spends a lot of time wondering why Muslims don't win Nobel Prizes in the sciences.
7. He thinks the US should bomb terrorists even/especially when they're with their families.
8. He thinks President Obama and other policymakers are wrong for repeatedly insisting that "Islam is a religion of peace."
9. He doesn't believe in "Islamophobia."
But in an administration where the president-elect has called for banning Muslims from entering the country, Flynn is sure to fit right in*.
H/T Matthew Walden
