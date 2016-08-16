BuzzFeed News

Look How This Hatemonger In A Trump T-Shirt Welcomed Joe Biden To His Country

Vojislav Seselj, who was once accused of crimes against humanity, said he and his ultranationalist Serbian supporters back Trump because "he is a supporter of Russia."

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Posted on August 16, 2016, at 5:38 p.m. ET

Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Serbia on Tuesday, part of a bid to get the country to get along better with neighboring Kosovo.

The US and NATO launched bombing campaigns against Serbia twice during the 1990s: once to help halt the Bosnian War and several years later to help stop the genocide occurring in Kosovo, which officially declared independence from Serbia a decade later. Biden, a longtime senator and foreign policy hand, was strongly in support of intervention in Kosovo back in 1999.
But a group of Serbian ultranationalists organized a rally in honor of Biden's visit — one where they voiced their support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"DONALD TRUMP! DONALD TRUMP!" the supporters chanted while wearing shirts with The Donald's face on them across town from where Biden actually was in meetings.

Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the Serbian Radical Party, told Reuters that he and his supporters backed Trump because he represented the exact things that a lot of Trump's supporters in the US would rather deny.

"Trump is the alternative to globalization. He will destroy old centers of power in the United States and he is a supporter of Russia," Seselj said. "Because he wants an agreement with Russia and he is a friend of the Serbian nation. These are the reasons why the Serbian Radicals are supporting Trump."

Seselj, who was acquitted of war criminal charges earlier this year, founded the Serbian Radical Party back in 1992 and for years promoted the far right nationalist ideals that helped lead to a genocide.

He also has no love lost for Biden, telling his supporters that they had gathered "protest because the criminal and villainous Joseph Biden has once again, with his presence, defiled sacred Serbian land."

In Biden's defense, he took time while in Serbia to apologize for civilian deaths caused during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign.

You can check out footage of the pro-Trump rally here:

