Here Are Some "Simpsons" GIFs To Explain Trump's Announcement About New Tariffs

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

So that means that $100 worth of steel today would cost $125 to get over the border once the tariffs have been signed. Trump would make this change using authority granted to him under an obscure law that allows the president to impose tariffs for national security reasons.

"What's been allowed to go on for decades is disgraceful," Trump said at the meeting. "It's disgraceful. And when it comes to a time when our country can't make aluminum and steel — and somebody said it before, and I will tell you, you almost don’t have much of a country. Because without steel and aluminum, your country is not the same. And we need it."

"We need it even for defense, if you think," he said. "I mean, we need it for defense. We need great steelmakers, great aluminum makers for defense."