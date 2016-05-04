The Last Person Arrested During The Tiananmen Square Protests Is Set To Be Released

Tommy Cheng / AFP / Getty Images

Miao was convicted of arson in August 1989. He was at first sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve; it was later reduced to life sentence, and because of good behavior his sentence was further reduced multiple times.

The middle-aged man is said to suffer from hepatitis B and schizophrenia and was transferred in 2003 to a solitary confinement unit primarily for old, sick, and disabled prisoners in on outskirts of Beijing.