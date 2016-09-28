BuzzFeed News

Watch Syria's UN Ambassador Laugh When Asked About A Deadly Bombing Campaigh

The video was taken as he was on his way to a meeting of the Security Council about protecting medical workers in combat zones, just hours after Aleppo's largest hospitals were attacked.

Posted on September 28, 2016, at 1:04 p.m. ET

Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Jaafari, laughed when directly asked whether the Syrian government was responsible for bombing hospitals in Aleppo.

The question — asked by Al Jazeera reporter James Bays — was posed as Jafaari was on his way to a UN Security Council meeting on protecting medical workers in combat zones.

Here's video of #Syrian Ambassador responding to @baysontheroad with laughter when he asks if #Syria bombed #Aleppo… https://t.co/giNeLal9Ea
Whitney Hurst @whitney_hurst

Here's video of #Syrian Ambassador responding to @baysontheroad with laughter when he asks if #Syria bombed #Aleppo… https://t.co/giNeLal9Ea

Since the Syrian government unilaterally declared the end of a US-Russia brokered ceasefire on September 18, the city of Aleppo has found itself constantly bombarded.

The eastern half of the city, which is held by rebels, has been mercilessly attacked even as aid workers attempted to provide support to the 275,000 remaining civilians in the city. And according to UNICEF, at least 96 children have been killed and 223 have been injured in the bombing campaign since Friday.
Hospitals and medical workers have been hit particularly hard, with two of Aleppo's largest hospitals bombed just hours before the meeting was set to begin. There are just 30 doctors remaining in Aleppo.

"Witnesses say in the aftermath of the attack, doctors and paramedics were standing paralyzed in front of the dead and injured because they could do nothing for them," Mark Schnellbaecher, the director of the International Rescue Committee's Syria Regional Response, said in a statement. "They were not even able to move them to another hospital because the only ambulance was also destroyed."

Witnesses in Aleppo have said that barrel bombs, cluster bombs, and even "bunker buster" bombs have been used to attack the remaining hospitals in Syria, some of which have been hidden underground.

"It is very clear that there are only two air forces operating over Aleppo – that is the Syrian regime and the Russians," Peter Wilson, the UK's deputy UN ambassador, told the press ahead of the Security Council meeting. "There is a clear responsibility on the part of the Syrian regime and the Russians to stop this campaign for violence."

Both Syria and Russia have denied roles in the attacks on hospitals — and an attack on a UN/Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid convoy — but Western powers have demanded that the bombings halt.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State John Kerry used a phone call with his Russian counterpart to threaten cutting off all talks with Russia on Syria should the attacks on Aleppo continue.

