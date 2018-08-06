BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Saudi Trolls Are Yelling About Quebecois Independence Because This Is 2018

world

Saudi Trolls Are Yelling About Quebecois Independence Because This Is 2018

Canada urged Saudi Arabia to free human rights activists. Saudi Arabia responded by kicking out the Canadian ambassador.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 5, 2018, at 10:35 p.m. ET

There's no way to say this without it sounding weird: Saudi Arabia and Canada are currently engaged in a diplomatic brawl and now people are tweeting about independence for Quebec.

If you predicted that this would happen this year, please go play the lottery right now.
Ilmars Znotins / AFP / Getty Images

If you predicted that this would happen this year, please go play the lottery right now.

The spat has its origins in a decision from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, or MbS as he's known, to allow women the right to drive for themselves, a long sought after goal among rights activists.

But in the weeks before the ban was lifted, the government launched a crackdown on the very women who pushed for the change in the first place. Human Rights Watch said last Wednesday that two additional women&#x27;s rights activists had been taken into custody, despite ongoing international outcry.
Fayez Nureldine / AFP / Getty Images

But in the weeks before the ban was lifted, the government launched a crackdown on the very women who pushed for the change in the first place.

Human Rights Watch said last Wednesday that two additional women's rights activists had been taken into custody, despite ongoing international outcry.

On Friday, Canada offered up a very Canadian statement — unfailingly polite while calling out the treatment of the women currently in custody.

Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in #SaudiArabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists.
Foreign Policy CAN @CanadaFP

Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in #SaudiArabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Canada urged the Saudi government to "immediately release" activists who are being held, as well as "all other peaceful human rights activists."

That...hasn't gone over well though with the Saudi government.

Oscar Del Pozo / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the kingdom issued a lengthy statement declaring that, in light of Canada's "entirely false claim and utterly incorrect" position, Saudi Arabia was ending all new trade and investments in the country.

#Statement | Any other attempt to interfere with our internal affairs from #Canada, means that we are allowed to interfere in #Canada's internal affairs.
Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 @KSAmofaEN

#Statement | Any other attempt to interfere with our internal affairs from #Canada, means that we are allowed to interfere in #Canada's internal affairs.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also, the Canadian ambassador was declared persona non grata and expelled from the country and the Saudi ambassador to Canada was recalled to Riyadh.

"Any other attempt to interfere with our internal affairs from Canada, means that we are allowed to interfere in Canada's internal affairs," the Saudi statement read.

Almost immediately, Saudi Twitter accounts began tweeting about their ~concern~ for Canada's own treatment of First Nation members and the need for Quebec to gain independence.

@CanEmbSA In Saudi Arabia we feel worried about Canada committing cultural genocide against Indigenous people. We also support the right of Quebec to become an independent nation.
خالد بن عبدالله آل سعود 🇸🇦 @KAFTA78

@CanEmbSA In Saudi Arabia we feel worried about Canada committing cultural genocide against Indigenous people. We also support the right of Quebec to become an independent nation.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which...I mean, sure, if you're going to dive into "whataboutism," granting support to the very real Quebecois separatist movement makes sense in a very 2018 way.

The province held two referendums on whether to break away from Canada, in 1980 and 1995, and decided both times to stay put. That hasn&#x27;t stopped the issue from being an ongoing thing in Canadian politics though.
Afp / AFP / Getty Images

The province held two referendums on whether to break away from Canada, in 1980 and 1995, and decided both times to stay put. That hasn't stopped the issue from being an ongoing thing in Canadian politics though.

"Saudi Arabia could have easily supported" the 1995 referendum, one user tweeted, "through the funding of media campaigns and attacks against the Canadian government to secure a Quebecan [sic] victory."

@KAFTA78 @CanEmbSA Saudi Arabia could have easily supported the 1995 Quebec independence referendum through the funding of media campaigns and attacks against the Canadian government to secure a Quebecan victory but we do not meddle in other nations’ domestic affairs, clearly, unlike Canada.
🇸🇦سعود بن سلمان الدوسري @999saudsalman

@KAFTA78 @CanEmbSA Saudi Arabia could have easily supported the 1995 Quebec independence referendum through the funding of media campaigns and attacks against the Canadian government to secure a Quebecan victory but we do not meddle in other nations’ domestic affairs, clearly, unlike Canada.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

As for the First Nation issue, Canada has admitted that the country entirely messed up its treatment of the indigenous population. But it is still a sore point.

Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized publicly for the assimilation tactics government-run schools used to force indigenous children to forgo their heritage. But inequality is definitely still the norm, as one 2016 study found that 60% of First Nation children on Canada&#x27;s reserves live in poverty.
Afp / AFP / Getty Images

Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized publicly for the assimilation tactics government-run schools used to force indigenous children to forgo their heritage. But inequality is definitely still the norm, as one 2016 study found that 60% of First Nation children on Canada's reserves live in poverty.

In any case, Saudis on Twitter are doing their all to paint Canada's statement as a clear violation of international norms. (It wasn't.)

@AkbarSAhmed The Canadian position is an overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia and is in contravention of the most basic international norms and all the charters governing relations between States.
تركي الحامد @Turkitwitt

@AkbarSAhmed The Canadian position is an overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia and is in contravention of the most basic international norms and all the charters governing relations between States.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it was easy to notice that many of the English-language tweets heralding the new Saudi-Quebecois alliance were...strangely similar. Nearly identical, even.

This is fun cc @b_momani @cafreeland #cdnpoli
Alheli Picazo @a_picazo

This is fun cc @b_momani @cafreeland #cdnpoli

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some managed to be simple, yet creative.

#السعوديه_تطرد_السفير_الكندي . . We support Quebec's independence @CanEmbSA
محمد بن ضاحي @makntuosh

#السعوديه_تطرد_السفير_الكندي . . We support Quebec's independence @CanEmbSA

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Western observers are not sure that MbS, who earlier this year went on a US tour meant to woo said observers, made the right call here.

@IgnatiusPost Add to this the other significant mistakes -- Yemen; the Hariri hostage video; ridiculous war with Qatar; and his authoritarian proclivities -- and you have a pretty good track record of stumbling; bumbling and fumbling.
Aaron David Miller @aarondmiller2

@IgnatiusPost Add to this the other significant mistakes -- Yemen; the Hariri hostage video; ridiculous war with Qatar; and his authoritarian proclivities -- and you have a pretty good track record of stumbling; bumbling and fumbling.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even if things don't cool off soon, its not exactly going to break the world economy.

In 2010, Canada did $1 billion in exports to Saudi Arabia. To put it in persepective, right now we do ~$300 billion with the US. A break down in relations is never great but this ain’t exactly going to kill us. #cdnfp
Stephanie Carvin @StephanieCarvin

In 2010, Canada did $1 billion in exports to Saudi Arabia. To put it in persepective, right now we do ~$300 billion with the US. A break down in relations is never great but this ain’t exactly going to kill us. #cdnfp

Reply Retweet Favorite

That said, Canada will probably do everything it can to smooth things over, because Canada. So far the foreign ministry has yet to respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT