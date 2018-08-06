Saudi Trolls Are Yelling About Quebecois Independence Because This Is 2018
Canada urged Saudi Arabia to free human rights activists. Saudi Arabia responded by kicking out the Canadian ambassador.
There's no way to say this without it sounding weird: Saudi Arabia and Canada are currently engaged in a diplomatic brawl and now people are tweeting about independence for Quebec.
The spat has its origins in a decision from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, or MbS as he's known, to allow women the right to drive for themselves, a long sought after goal among rights activists.
On Friday, Canada offered up a very Canadian statement — unfailingly polite while calling out the treatment of the women currently in custody.
That...hasn't gone over well though with the Saudi government.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Sunday, the kingdom issued a lengthy statement declaring that, in light of Canada's "entirely false claim and utterly incorrect" position, Saudi Arabia was ending all new trade and investments in the country.
Almost immediately, Saudi Twitter accounts began tweeting about their ~concern~ for Canada's own treatment of First Nation members and the need for Quebec to gain independence.
Which...I mean, sure, if you're going to dive into "whataboutism," granting support to the very real Quebecois separatist movement makes sense in a very 2018 way.
"Saudi Arabia could have easily supported" the 1995 referendum, one user tweeted, "through the funding of media campaigns and attacks against the Canadian government to secure a Quebecan [sic] victory."
ADVERTISEMENT
As for the First Nation issue, Canada has admitted that the country entirely messed up its treatment of the indigenous population. But it is still a sore point.
In any case, Saudis on Twitter are doing their all to paint Canada's statement as a clear violation of international norms. (It wasn't.)
And it was easy to notice that many of the English-language tweets heralding the new Saudi-Quebecois alliance were...strangely similar. Nearly identical, even.
Although some managed to be simple, yet creative.
ADVERTISEMENT
Western observers are not sure that MbS, who earlier this year went on a US tour meant to woo said observers, made the right call here.
Even if things don't cool off soon, its not exactly going to break the world economy.
That said, Canada will probably do everything it can to smooth things over, because Canada. So far the foreign ministry has yet to respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.