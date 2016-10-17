Russia's Embassy In The US Has Really Stepped Up Its Troll Game

This tweet on Monday was aimed squarely at US Secretary of State John Kerry, who said in talks in the UK with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that it seemed Russia was using a “Grozny strategy" — referring to the capital of Chechnya, which was all but destroyed after two wars — to pummel the city of Aleppo into submission no matter what the cost to civilian life.

The embassy tweeted that "#Grozny today is a peaceful, modern, and thriving city." (It is also under the control of an authoritarian, but that's neither here nor there.)