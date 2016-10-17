Russia's Embassy In The US Has Really Stepped Up Its Troll Game
The official Twitter account for Russia's diplomats in the United States has been working hard for the retweets lately.
As you've surely noticed by now, the relationship between the United States and Russia lately is best described as...tense.
As all this has happened, a new player has entered the fray to toss jabs off at the US: @RusEmbUSA, the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy to the US.
The hits have been forceful over the last few days, including this jab at the US and NATO following a Russian veto of a UN Security Council resolution on Syria this Saturday.
The tweets coming from the embassy have ranged from the deadly serious and threatening towards the United States...
...to the more-than-a-little weird.
And the account's subtweet game? Oh, it's got that too.
The Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News' request to speak with the voice behind the account's increasingly standout voice.
