BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Russia's Embassy In The US Has Really Stepped Up Its Troll Game

world

Russia's Embassy In The US Has Really Stepped Up Its Troll Game

The official Twitter account for Russia's diplomats in the United States has been working hard for the retweets lately.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on October 17, 2016, at 11:58 a.m. ET

As you've surely noticed by now, the relationship between the United States and Russia lately is best described as...tense.

Over the past few weeks, we&#x27;ve seen the US accuse Russia of using hackers to destabilize the election, Russia take several provocative moves that have left the US wary, and a total breakdown in talks over what to do about Syria.
Alexei Druzhinin / AFP / Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, we've seen the US accuse Russia of using hackers to destabilize the election, Russia take several provocative moves that have left the US wary, and a total breakdown in talks over what to do about Syria.

As all this has happened, a new player has entered the fray to toss jabs off at the US: @RusEmbUSA, the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy to the US.

#Grozny today is a peaceful, modern, and thriving city. Ain't that a solution we're all looking for? @JohnKerry?… https://t.co/OUHzWUBzmD
Russian Embassy, USA @RusEmbUSA

#Grozny today is a peaceful, modern, and thriving city. Ain't that a solution we're all looking for? @JohnKerry?… https://t.co/OUHzWUBzmD

Reply Retweet Favorite

This tweet on Monday was aimed squarely at US Secretary of State John Kerry, who said in talks in the UK with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that it seemed Russia was using a “Grozny strategy" — referring to the capital of Chechnya, which was all but destroyed after two wars — to pummel the city of Aleppo into submission no matter what the cost to civilian life.

The embassy tweeted that "#Grozny today is a peaceful, modern, and thriving city." (It is also under the control of an authoritarian, but that's neither here nor there.)

The hits have been forceful over the last few days, including this jab at the US and NATO following a Russian veto of a UN Security Council resolution on Syria this Saturday.

Last time #Russia abstained from vetoing a 'humanitarian' resolution proposed by the West, a state failed. We learn… https://t.co/k4Fv0ynWzh
Russian Embassy, USA @RusEmbUSA

Last time #Russia abstained from vetoing a 'humanitarian' resolution proposed by the West, a state failed. We learn… https://t.co/k4Fv0ynWzh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Moscow abstained on the resolution allowing a no-fly zone in Libya during the Arab Spring in 2011; that resolution was then used to justify support for toppling Libya's dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi, leaving Russia infuriated.

The tweets coming from the embassy have ranged from the deadly serious and threatening towards the United States...

All jokes aside, #Russia will take every defensive measure necessary to protect its personnel stationed in #Syria f… https://t.co/NgDkncqe0R
Russian Embassy, USA @RusEmbUSA

All jokes aside, #Russia will take every defensive measure necessary to protect its personnel stationed in #Syria f… https://t.co/NgDkncqe0R

Reply Retweet Favorite

(In this one it appears to be threatening to shoot down US planes that are providing air support to Syrian rebels, who Russia and the Syrian government unwaveringly refer to as terrorists.)

ADVERTISEMENT

...to the more-than-a-little weird.

To #Russia with love. Happy Birthday, Vladimir Vladimirovich! #Putin
Russian Embassy, USA @RusEmbUSA

To #Russia with love. Happy Birthday, Vladimir Vladimirovich! #Putin

Reply Retweet Favorite

(It's a reference to Marilyn Monroe seductively singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, so that's not unsettling at all.)

And the account's subtweet game? Oh, it's got that too.

While some are busy for months trying to tell 'moderates' from terrorists in #Aleppo, others provide humanitarian r… https://t.co/2Tth77S5y5
Russian Embassy, USA @RusEmbUSA

While some are busy for months trying to tell 'moderates' from terrorists in #Aleppo, others provide humanitarian r… https://t.co/2Tth77S5y5

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Russian Embassy did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News' request to speak with the voice behind the account's increasingly standout voice.

#Lavrov to #Kerry on #Syria: separate moderates &amp; terrorists, help normalise Aleppo, make rebels talk to Damascus |… https://t.co/B9S5yJ77VG
Russian Embassy, USA @RusEmbUSA

#Lavrov to #Kerry on #Syria: separate moderates &amp; terrorists, help normalise Aleppo, make rebels talk to Damascus |… https://t.co/B9S5yJ77VG

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT