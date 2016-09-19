The Amount Of Shade Being Thrown Between These Diplomats Is A Lot

US Ambassador Samantha Power said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova should be "embarrassed" for claiming the US supports ISIS. Zakharova invited her on a trip to Syria.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has a challenge for the head of the US delegation to the United Nations: come visit Syria with me.

The dare was put before US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power on Saturday as the latest in a back and forth of verbal slams between the two over the US likely mistakenly hitting a group of Syrian soldiers during an airstrike on Saturday.

Soon after the strike, Zakharova told state-owned TV network Russia-24 that the bombing was proof that the US is supporting ISIS. “If previously we had suspicions that Al-Nusra Front is protected this way, now, after today's airstrikes on the Syrian army we come to a really terrifying conclusion for the entire world: The White House is defending ISIS," she said.

Russia, along with the Syrian government, frequently refers to all rebel groups within Syria as terrorists, placing them in the same basket as Jahbat al-Nusra, a jihadi group with ties to al Qaeda.

Russia called an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday to discuss the bombing, giving Power a platform to call out what she labeled as "a stunt replete with moralism and grandstanding."

"Russia has billed itself as the world’s defender against terrorism," Power told reporters gathered outside the Council chamber. "And part of what it is alleging tonight is that somehow the United States is undermining the fight against ISIL. Indeed, the Russian spokesperson, I believe, came out and thought somehow that we were complicit and that we were even trying to protect ISIL. Really? American citizens have been beheaded by this group. We are leading a 67-country coalition to destroy this group. ISIL has lost 40 percent of its territory. This is serious for us; it is not a game. And that spokesperson who suggested complicity really should be embarrassed."

Her statement, among the most heated Power has delivered towards Russia in her time as ambassador, presaged her walking out of the meeting when her Russian counterpart, Vitaly Churkin, began to speak.

Zakharova hit back at Power on Sunday, in a Facebook post inviting the ambassador to join her on a trip to Syria. "Dear Samantha Power, in order to know the meaning of the word 'embarrassed,' I highly encourage you to travel to Syria and talk to the people there for yourself," she wrote, according to a translation from state-owned RT.