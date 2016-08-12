Russia Cut Off The Internet In Crimea

The shutdown occurred at the same time Russia says it was repelling an attack from Ukraine, a claim that Kiev denies.

Russia shut down the internet in the annexed territory of Crimea almost entirely just days before Moscow announced that it had foiled an alleged terror attack that Ukraine had plotted in the region, a research firm has said.

The Russian government on Wednesday claimed that its security service, the FSB, had gotten into a shootout with a “group of diversionaries” that had crept across the border with Ukraine on Saturday night with a large amount of explosives. That incident and a second on Monday, according to the FSB, resulted in the death of two Russians, Russia said. Though Russia said the latter attempt was covered with massive shelling from the Ukrainian side of the border, no reports from the area at the time back up that claim.

Dyn Research, a firm that specializes in tracking outages, noted that two Crimean ISPs dropped off almost entirely in the early morning hours of Monday.