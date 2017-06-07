Here's Why The Hell Everyone Is Talking About Qatar Lately

The Qatar News Agency (QNA) infuriated Saudi Arabia and others in late May when a statement appearing to come from al-Thani appeared on its site, chiding the region for being so mean to Iran. The Qatari government quickly disavowed the statement, saying that hackers had posted it on the QNA website. (The FBI is helping Qatar investigate; CNN on Tuesday said it was likely that Russia was behind the intrusion into QNA's systems, though others have pointed fingers at the UAE.)

Days later, hackers released emails stolen from the UAE's ambassador to the US that, among other things, disparaged then-president-elect Donald Trump, and showed how the region was attempting to conspire against Qatar.