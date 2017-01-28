Mexico Is Pissed That Israel's Prime Minister Tweeted Support For The Wall

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is now trying to walk back the tweet calling the border wall President Donald Trump has ordered a "great idea."

Netanyahu referred to the recently installed system of sensors and fences constructed on the country's border with Egypt install to curb an influx of immigrants crossing from various African nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waded into the clash between Mexico and the United States on Saturday, tweeting out his opinion on the efficacy of walls.

The 30-foot-high concrete wall has drawn international criticism from the likes of the Red Cross, been the subject of legal cases before the International Court of Justice, and been the site of numerous protests. Israeli officials though say that the wall has helped reduce the number of suicide attacks launched against Israel since its construction.

It didn't take long for Mexico's foreign ministry to blast out a statement saying that it was far less than pleased to have read Netanyahu's tweet.

"The Mexican Foreign Ministry told the Israeli government, through its Ambassador to Mexico, its deepest dismay, rejection and disappointment over Prime Minister Netanyahu's Twitter message regarding the construction of a border wall," the statement read. "Mexico is a friend of Israel, and must be treated as such by its Prime Minister."

A senior Israeli official told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Mexico was "enraged by the statement" that Israel had put out.