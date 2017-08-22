A Whole Bunch Of Ravers Were Just Spared Having To Roll On Trump's Head
Because when you think, I feel love for the universe and everyone in this warehouse, you of course think, Donald Trump.
Despite his idiosyncratic speech patterns and general being, President Donald Trump is a known teetotaler.
So the irony is ~pretty rife~ that on Monday, German police released pictures of a haul of drugs they'd seized bearing the US commander in chief's likeness.
There were apparently 5,000 of these little guys in the car. That's a face (get it) value of 11,000 euros ($13,000) and would be worth about 39,000 euros ($49,000) if sold.
Two people were arrested and charged for possession with intent to distribute a foreign leader*.
So if you see these floating around at your next rave, be sure to drink lots of water and always consume the president responsibly.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
