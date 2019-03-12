Venezuelan Journalist Luis Carlos Díaz Was Detained After Reporting On His Country's Blackout

A journalist in Venezuela was reportedly detained on Tuesday on the heels of his critical reporting on the country's ongoing blackout.

For five days now, most of the country has been operating without electricity as a power outage roils a nation which is already in the midst of political, economic, and humanitarian crises. President Nicolás Maduro's government has blamed the perpetual darkness on "criminal minds" and said that the United States orchestrated an attack on the country's power grid. Outside experts believe the system's failure was due to lack of maintenance and years of corruption.

"They don't say it was an attack anymore," Luis Carlos Díaz tweeted on Monday in an example of his pushback on the regime's narrative. "Nor that there were two.



"No.



"The new figure is five (5) consecutive attacks against the electrical system, according to official spokespersons.



"It's the hyperinflation of excuses."