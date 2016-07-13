Here's A Short List Of Times Britain's New Foreign Secretary Was The Best Diplomat Ever

United Artists

“She represents, on the face of it, everything I came into politics to oppose: not just a general desire to raise taxes and nationalise things, but an all-round purse-lipped political correctness," he wrote in the Telegraph back in 2007. “She’s got dyed blonde hair and pouty lips, and a steely blue stare, like a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital.”

(He apologized to her during a visit to New York last year.)