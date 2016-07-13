Here's A Short List Of Times Britain's New Foreign Secretary Was The Best Diplomat Ever
Boris Johnson, a guiding light for diplomatic relations.
1. That time he bailed on his bar tab when visiting Kurdistan in Iraq.
2. That time he compared Hillary Clinton to One Flew Over a Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched.
3. That time he actually said the problem with Africa is "not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge any more."
4. That time he literally compared the European Union to Hitler.
5. That time when he figured "sure why not" and had this picture taken during the opening of a new Hindu temple in London.
6. That time he wrote a filthy limerick about Turkish president Recep Erdogan.
7. The time he said that "part-Kenyan" President Obama had an "ancestral dislike of the British Empire."
8. That time he was ~weird~ and kinda insulting towards China over ping-pong.
9. That time he made a joke about Papua New Guinea and cannibalistic orgies.
10. That time he referred to the UK's former colonial subjects as "piccaninnies" with "watermelon smiles."
11. That time he said basically anything about women.
CORRECTION
Boris Johnson's award-winning limerick about the Turkish president referred to Erdogan as a wanker who performed a sex act with a goat. A previous version of this article included the prompt for the poetry contest, which included a different sex act, also with a goat.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
