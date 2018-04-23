You've Been Waiting And Now Kim Kardashian West Has Spoken Up About Today's Big News
At last, she's weighed in on what really counts: Armenian politics.
Kimberly Kardashian West broke her silence Monday, finally weighing in on a matter near and dear to her heart.
For, you see, today Armenia's prime minister resigned after 11 days of protests. He was the country's president until his term expired Apr. 9, so people weren't happy with him switching jobs!
The wait between now-former PM Serzh Sargsyan stepping down and official comment from Kim, whose first trip to Armenia in 2015 was iconic, was excruciating, but now she's weighed in:
...Did you think that we were referring to something else in her life?
Nope.
-
