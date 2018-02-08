Here's What You Need To Know About Kim Jong Un's Sister Before She Attends The Winter Olympics

- / AFP / Getty Images

The North Korean side of feud is likely at least in part by Kim Yo Jong's design: Her listing on a US Treasury Department sanctions list last year gave her official title as "Vice Director of the Workers' Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation Department." Treasury describes the PAD as "North Korea’s primary agency responsible for both newspaper and broadcast censorship, among other things."

Reports indicate that she's the one who carefully manages her brother's image and appearances, including visits to theme parks and factories to look at things.