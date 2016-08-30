The Longtime President Of Uzbekistan Has Died

Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters

Karimov's death was first reported by Uzbek news agency Fergana, which also broke the news of the president's hospitalization on Saturday. The Russian television station Rain also reported his death, quoting the head of the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia. On Friday, Reuters said three unnamed diplomatic sources confirmed that Karimov had died.

The situation calls to mind the death of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, whose death was kept quiet for days after he passed. But in the age of Twitter, that's proving much harder for Uzbekistan.