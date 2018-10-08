A Saudi Journalist Has Been Missing For A Week. He May Have Been Killed Inside A Consulate.

Turkish police reportedly believe Jamal Khashoggi, who has written critically about the Saudi government, was killed while inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, who writes for the Washington Post’s Global Opinions section , among other outlets, moved to the United States last year in a form of self-exile, believing it wasn’t safe for him to stay at home. Handout / Reuters

Khashoggi has been particularly critical of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Soon after taking over the day-to-day running of the kingdom, bin Salman launched a crackdown against activists, members of the royal family, and other dissidents in the country. Just weeks earlier, he’d received rave reviews as a reformer following a tour of the United States. “It was painful for me several years ago when several friends were arrested. I said nothing. I didn’t want to lose my job or my freedom. I worried about my family,” Khashoggi wrote last September. “I have made a different choice now. I have left my home, my family and my job, and I am raising my voice. To do otherwise would betray those who languish in prison. I can speak when so many cannot. I want you to know that Saudi Arabia has not always been as it is now. We Saudis deserve better.”

Last Tuesday, Khashoggi entered this building, the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. He never came out, according to his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz. Emrah Gurel / AP

Cengiz said she waited outside for nearly 11 hours after Khashoggi walked in to get the documents they needed for their upcoming wedding. Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images

Prince bin Salman told Bloomberg on Wednesday evening that Khashoggi had left the consulate “after a few minutes or one hour.” So far, the Saudis have provided no evidence that he ever exited the building. AP

Saudi Arabia did let Reuters tour the consulate on Saturday to show that Khashoggi was not present. “I would like to confirm that ... Jamal is not at the consulate nor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the consulate and the embassy are working to search for him,” the consul general told the news agency.

Soon after an official investigation had been opened, Turkish officials were telling reporters that Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate, possibly after being tortured. Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Turkish officials told the Post and Reuters on Saturday that they believed a 15-member team “came from Saudi Arabia. It was a preplanned murder.” One official told the head of the Turkish Arab Media Association that Khashoggi’s body had been dismembered and smuggled out of the consulate already. Turkish police have presented no evidence publicly for this theory and have yet to make an official ruling.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that Saudi Arabia needs to provide proof that Khashoggi left the consulate as they claim. Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

“I am following it up as the president of the Turkish Republic,” Erdogan told reporters on Sunday. “I am chasing. We will of course share the result with the world.” Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been on opposite sides of many of the divisions that have split the Middle East in recent years — Erdogan has backed Qatar over the Saudis in its spat with fellow its Gulf countries and supported the Muslim Brotherhood–led government in Egypt in 2012.

The case also has the potential to make things tense between the US and Saudi Arabia. The two have had an extremely close relationship for decades, one that has only grown as President Donald Trump has refrained from criticizing Riyadh over potential human rights violations. Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty Images

“We are not in a position to confirm these reports, but we are closely following the situation,” a spokesperson for the State Department told BuzzFeed News on Monday morning.

Trump said that he was "concerned" about the case when asked on Monday afternoon. "I don’t like hearing about it," he continued. "Hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now nobody knows anything about it, but there’s some pretty bad stories going around. I do not like it.” Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted out that he was "deeply troubled" by the reports about Khashoggi, adding that "the free world deserves answers." Deeply troubled to hear reports about Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If true, this is a tragic day. Violence against journalists across the globe is a threat to freedom of the press & human rights. The free world deserves answers.

Several US senators have also issued statements on Twitter and elsewhere pushing for a clear answer from Saudi Arabia on just what happened to Khashoggi. I very much share the concerns many have expressed about the fate of Saudi Arabian journalist #JamalKhashoggi. It is imperative that we find out what happened to Mr. Khashoggi and the Saudi government give a clear answer as to their conduct and information on his whereabouts.

If this is true - that the Saudis lured a U.S. resident into their consulate and murdered him - it should represent a fundamental break in our relationship with Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/hgCchEZRtJ

"These are unprecedented, heinous allegations,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, told BuzzFeed News in a statement. “The Saudi government must allow the Turkish authorities to investigate this alleged murder by granting access to the consulate. Jamal Khashoggi was a legal permanent resident of the United States, and Congress must be informed by the State Department and White House about this situation. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will continue to seek the truth, and if these heinous allegations against the Saudi government turn out to be true, will demand justice.”

With no clear sign of what has happened, the case now depends on either Saudi Arabia or Turkey providing evidence for their competing claims or Khashoggi turning up, alive or dead. Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images