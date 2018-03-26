A Holocaust Survivor Was Murdered In Paris And Police Say The Motive May Have Been Anti-Semitism

Two suspects have been arrested in the murder of the 85-year-old, whose charred body had at least 11 stab wounds.

This general view shows an apartment block in the 11th Arrondissement of Paris on March 26, where the alleged murder of an 85-year-old Jewish woman took place.

The death of an 85-year-old survivor of the Holocaust is being treated as a possible anti-Semitic hate crime by French police.



Mireille Knoll's apartment, where she lived alone in the 11th Arrondissement, or district, of Paris, caught fire on Friday. But Knoll's cause of death wasn't the fire or smoke inhalation, an autopsy revealed, but at least 11 stab wounds. Authorities on Monday said they were investigating whether her religion was the reason she was killed.

Two suspects in her murder have been taken into custody, both the Guardian and Washington Post reported on Monday. Details were sparse — a judicial official would only tell the Post that one of the suspects was born in 1989.

“We are really in shock,” Knoll's son said in a statement. “I don’t understand how someone could kill a woman who has no money and who lives in a social housing complex.”



Her son, named as Daniel in the Times of Israel, said that one of the suspects was “like a son” to Knoll and frequent visitor, who had come to her apartment the day of the fire.



Knoll, according to her family, was one of an estimated 7,000 French Jews rounded up in 1942 and held at the now-demolished Vel d’Hiv cycling track. Most of those held were later deported to Nazi death camps, including Auschwitz. After the war, Knoll married a fellow Holocaust survivor, who died in the early 2000s, and settled down in Paris, where she lived until her death on Friday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is currently visiting Israel, said that news of Knoll's death "was a very difficult and emotional moment for me. I had just completed my visit to Yad Vashem and I heard about the horror of the murder. We currently cannot say the reason for the murder was anti-Semitism, but it is plausible, and it will not be surprising."



Haïm Korsia, Paris's chief rabbi, wrote on Twitter that he was "horrified" by the crime and compared it to the death of Sarah Halimi, nearly one year ago exactly.