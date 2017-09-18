For A Good Time, Send These Pictures Of Trump Chairing A UN Meeting Back In Time To 2014
Aside from the Nobel you'll win for inventing time travel, it's the best time you'll have this year.
"Wait. So...these are real?"
"And sitting next to him, that's...?"
"Okay, but wait. No. Why is Boris Johnson there?"
"Sure. Why not. But back to Trump. He's really the president. And at the UN."
"What."
"I think I need to lie down."
-
