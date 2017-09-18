BuzzFeed News

For A Good Time, Send These Pictures Of Trump Chairing A UN Meeting Back In Time To 2014

Aside from the Nobel you'll win for inventing time travel, it's the best time you'll have this year.

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 11:07 a.m. ET

"Wait. So...these are real?"

Yup, that&#x27;s Donald J. Trump. President of the United States. Chairing a meeting at the UN about &quot;Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development.&quot;
"And sitting next to him, that's...?"

Yeah, that's South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley sitting next to him. She's his UN ambassador. She's actually pretty good at it, most people say.

"Okay, but wait. No. Why is Boris Johnson there?"

Oh that's right, you don't know yet! He's the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom. He's in a bit of trouble right now for putting forward his own plan for how the UK is going to leave the European Union...which is also a thing that's happening by the way, surprise.

"Sure. Why not. But back to Trump. He's really the president. And at the UN."

Yup, for reals. And him and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres actually apparently get along pretty okay?
"What."

I KNOW, RIGHT? He and Trump are even reportedly on the same page, mostly, when it comes to UN reform, which could be the most &quot;Nixon goes to China&quot; thing since, well, Nixon went to China.
"I think I need to lie down."

Just wait til you&#x27;re living it, buddy.
