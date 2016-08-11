BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Are You Able To Pick The Actual Founder Of ISIS From A Line-Up?

world / quiz

Are You Able To Pick The Actual Founder Of ISIS From A Line-Up?

SPOILERS: It is not Barack Obama. Sorry.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on August 11, 2016, at 3:42 p.m. ET

In case you somehow missed it, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday continued to refer to President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as "co-founders of ISIS."

Because that&#x27;s where we are in this presidential campaign.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Because that's where we are in this presidential campaign.

Clinton's blunt response got us thinking: Do you know who really founded ISIS?

No, Barack Obama is not the founder of ISIS.
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

No, Barack Obama is not the founder of ISIS.

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. AP Photo
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere
    Syrian Pres. Bashar al-Assad
    Via AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Photo/Tony Dejak
    Hillary Clinton
    Via AP Photo/Tony Dejak
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Reuters
    Harambe
    Via Reuters
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
    Donald Trump
    Via AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Photo/Militant video, File
    Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
    Via AP Photo/Militant video, File
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Photo/Charles Dharapak
    President Barack Obama
    Via AP Photo/Charles Dharapak
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AFP/Getty Images
    Abu Musab al-Zarqawi
    Via AFP/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Photo/Matt Rourke
    Fmr Pres. George W. Bush
    Via AP Photo/Matt Rourke
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via CNN/AFP/Getty Images
    Osama bin Laden
    Via CNN/AFP/Getty Images

If you want to read up more on the actual founding of ISIS, check out this story or pick-up Pulitzer Prize-winning book Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT