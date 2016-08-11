Are You Able To Pick The Actual Founder Of ISIS From A Line-Up?
SPOILERS: It is not Barack Obama. Sorry.
In case you somehow missed it, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday continued to refer to President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as "co-founders of ISIS."
Clinton's blunt response got us thinking: Do you know who really founded ISIS?
Syrian Pres. Bashar al-AssadVia AP Photo/Remy de la MauviniereHillary ClintonVia AP Photo/Tony DejakHarambeVia ReutersDonald TrumpVia AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FileAbu Bakr al-BaghdadiVia AP Photo/Militant video, FilePresident Barack ObamaVia AP Photo/Charles DharapakAbu Musab al-ZarqawiVia AFP/Getty ImagesFmr Pres. George W. BushVia AP Photo/Matt RourkeOsama bin LadenVia CNN/AFP/Getty Images
If you want to read up more on the actual founding of ISIS, check out this story or pick-up Pulitzer Prize-winning book Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS.
