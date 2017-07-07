BuzzFeed News

Build A Hamburger And We'll Tell You Which G20 Leader You Are

Get it? Because they're meeting in Hamburg, Germany? Ah, you get it.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on July 7, 2017, at 12:25 p.m. ET

Currently the heads of the world's 20 largest economies are meeting in Hamburg, Germany, to discuss pressing issues such as trade, immigration, and climate change.

Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

But that's not what we care about right now. Hamburg, as you may have guessed, prides itself on being the home of the hamburger.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

So, because it's honestly the lowest-hanging fruit possible, here's a quiz to determine which G20 leader you are based on what kind of hamburger you'd eat!

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

(We're guessing most of you are making like South African President Jacob Zuma in this picture, but whatever, we think it's clever.)

  1. Choose your bun.
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    White, untoasted.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Whole wheat.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lettuce leaf.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brioche.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Can I get it as a wrap?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sesame seed, please.

  2. How would you like your burger cooked?
    DronG/iStock/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Very, very rare.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rare.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Medium-Rare.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Medium.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Medium-Well.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Well-Done.

  3. Pick a cheese.
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Aged cheddar.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    American, duh.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Brie.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Goat cheese.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Queso blanco.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No cheese for me.

  4. Pick a condiment.
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ketchup.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dijon mustard.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mayo.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sriracha.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Guac.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dill mayo.

  5. Pick a vegetable.
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spinach.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Iceberg lettuce.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bean sprouts.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Caramelized onions.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pickled beets.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I don't believe in vegetables.

  6. Pick another topping.
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sauerkraut.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maple bacon.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Daikon radish.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bread-and-butter pickles.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cornichons.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    More meat.

  7. Pick a side dish.
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French fries, extra ketchup.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Truffle fries.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sweet potato fries.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A nice side salad.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Beer.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chips and queso.
