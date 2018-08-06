There's A Petition To Make The Province Of Batman Into The Shape Of The "Batman" Logo

"Batman needs some change! We can start with the border. By changing the border, we can make it more realistic," writes user Kemal Atakan Kırca.

As of Monday, the petition was less than 4,000 names away from its goal of 25,000 signatures.

(BuzzFeed News has reached out to several users on Facebook who share his name in hopes of talking with him more about this initiative. We will update if he responds.)