It is currently unclear why the two reporters — on a fact-finding mission for the Committee to Protect Journalists — were taken from their hotel room.

CPJ

Two journalists were detained in Tanzania on Wednesday, with no indication given as to why they were taken from their hotel room. Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo were in Dar es Salaam on a fact-finding mission with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) when officers who identified themselves as working with Tanzanian immigration entered their hotel room and confiscated their passports, according to a release from CPJ. "@muthokimumo and I are being taken for interrogation by Tanzanian authorities and we don't know why? #DarEsSalaam @SAPresidentPR @CPJAfrica @pressfreedom," Quintal tweeted at around 10:30 p.m. local time. Quintal serves as CPJ's Africa program coordinator; Mumo is the group's sub-Saharan Africa representative.

Just hours ago, two of my colleagues @pressfreedom—@angelaquintal @muthokimumo—were detained while on a reporting mission in Tanzania. Officers searched their belongings, took their passports, and escorted them from their hotel to an unknown location. https://t.co/QDlyVqAR25

A few hours later, a tweet went out from Quintal's account that read "God is great we are released going back to our hotel." But according to CPJ, there's no evidence that Quintal was actually released.

The tweet by @angelaquintal was not sent by her. We have confirmation that she is still detained. This shows someone is using her account. #Free_Quintal @PresidencyZA @DIRCO_ZA @News24 @joestolley @LindiweSisuluSA @CyrilRamaphosa @pressfreedom https://t.co/PGc48ClCKz