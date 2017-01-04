A Convicted Felon Registered A Bunch Of Trump-Related Domains In Asia

Jonathan Fickies / AP Images for Mexico Tourism Board

"In or about 2008, the referred to Registrations were formally transferred to The Trump Organization," Andy Langsam, a lawyer with the law firm Pryor Cashman who handles intellectual property issues for the AAHS, wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News.

When asked if there was more information about just why the AAHS purchased the domains in the first place, Langsam said there was none. "Possibly because there was a request by The Trump Organization knowing the Academy does much business in China for a firm that could be quickly contacted to protect the names," he wrote. "That firm either was confused, or to save time, The Academy was asked to do so immediately so as to be sure no unauthorized third parties took advantage of the availability of the domain names," he speculated.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the presidential transition team responded to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News about the nature of the relationship between the companies in purchasing the domains.