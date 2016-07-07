BuzzFeed News

17 Poems To Read When The World Is Too Much

17 Poems To Read When The World Is Too Much

“Where does it hurt? Everywhere. Everywhere. Everywhere.”

By Hannah Giorgis and Tomi Obaro

Hannah Giorgis

Tomi Obaro

Posted on July 7, 2016, at 2:01 p.m. ET

1. "A Litany for Survival" by Audre Lorde

So it is better to speakrememberingwe were never meant to survive
So it is better to speak

remembering

we were never meant to survive

2. "The Last Quatrain of the Ballad of Emmett Till" by Gwendolyn Brooks

after the murder,

after the burial

Emmett’s mother is a pretty-faced thing;

the tint of pulled taffy.

3. "Cordon Negro" by Essex Hemphill

I’m dying twice as fast

as any other American

between eighteen and thirty-five

This disturbs me,

but I try not to show it in public.

4. "Where Do You Enter" by Nikki Giovanni

We begin a poemwith longingand end withresponsibilityAnd laugh all through the stormsthat are boundto come
We begin a poem

with longing

and end with

responsibility

And laugh

all through the storms

that are bound

to come

5. "Lineage" by Margaret Walker

My grandmothers are full of memories

Smelling of soap and onions and wet clay

With veins rolling roughly over quick hands

They have many clean words to say.

My grandmothers were strong.

Why am I not as they?

6. "The Night Rains Hot Tar" by Lance Jeffers

The night rains hot tar into my throat,

the taste is good to my heart’s tongue,

into my heart the night pours down its moon

like a yellow molten residue of dung:

the night pours down the sea into my throat

my heart drains off its blood in love and pain:

the night pours a Negro song into my throat,

bloodred is the color of this rain:

7. "Bullet Points" by Jericho Brown

I will not shoot myselfIn the head, and I will not shoot myselfIn the back, and I will not hang myselfWith a trashbag, and if I do,I promise you, I will not do it In a police car while handcuffed
I will not shoot myself

In the head, and I will not shoot myself

In the back, and I will not hang myself

With a trashbag, and if I do,

I promise you, I will not do it

In a police car while handcuffed

8. " A Small Needful Fact" by Ross Gay

Is that Eric Garner worked

for some time for the Parks and Rec.

Horticultural Department, which means,

perhaps, that with his very large hands,

perhaps, in all likelihood,

he put gently into the earth

some plants which, most likely,

some of them, in all likelihood,

continue to grow,

9. "Black Lady Lazarus" by Diamond Sharp

Dying is an art and we Black girls do it so well.

Sandra &

Aiyana &

Rekia &

10. "If It Is The Summer Of 2009" by Hanif Abdurraqib

...we revel in long enough to forget

that we are black in our 20’s which is to say that we are too old

for this shit

and by this shit I of course mean living

I of course mean that we have carried the lifeless bodies of enough younger brothers to never forget that we should be dead by now

we should have the decency to unburden America

by our dying on the side of a cracked road

11. "praise song" by Nate Marshall

praise the Hennessy, the brown shine, the dull burn. praise the dare, the take it, the no face you’re supposed to make.praise the house, its many rooms,hardwood and butter leather couches;its richness. praise the rich, their friendship.praise the friends: the child of the well off,the child of the well off, the child of  well,the child of welfare, the child of welfare.
praise the Hennessy, the brown

shine, the dull burn. praise

the dare, the take it, the no face

you’re supposed to make.

praise the house, its many rooms,

hardwood and butter leather couches;

its richness. praise the rich, their friendship.

praise the friends: the child of the well off,

the child of the well off, the child of  well,

the child of welfare, the child of welfare.

12. "What They Did Yesterday Afternoon" by Warsan Shire

later that night

i held an atlas in my lap

ran my fingers across the whole world

and whispered

where does it hurt?

it answered

everywhere

everywhere

everywhere.

13. "Self-Portrait In Case of Disappearance" by Safia Elhillo

girls with fathers gone or gone missing

sistered to dark boys marked to die & our own

bodies scarved & arranged in rows on prayer mats

we go missing too & who mourns us who

falls into the gap we leave in the world

14. "Elegy" by Aracelis Girmay

What to do with this knowledge
that our living is not guaranteed?

Perhaps one day you touch the young branch

of something beautiful. & it grows & grows

despite your birthdays & the death certificate,

& it one day shades the heads of something beautiful

or makes itself useful to the nest. Walk out

of your house, then, believing in this.

Nothing else matters.

15. "Gravity" by Angel Nafis

After Carrie Mae Weems’s 'The Kitchen Table Series'

I. THE STRAW

Can you throw this away Maybe you should hire more Black staff
Where are you really from You’re not busy are you You look ethnic today
Where’s the African American section Can you turn the music down
Fasterfasterfaster Let me see those eyes Beautiful If you were mine
I’d never let you leave the house It’s like you went straight to Africa
to get this one Is that your hair I mean your real hair Blackass
Your gums are black You Black You stink You need a perm
I don’t mean to be
racist

16. "Let Me Handle My Business, Damn" by Morgan Parker

Took me awhile to learn the good words

make the rain on my window grown

and sexy now I’m in the tub holding down

that on-sale Bordeaux pretending

to be well adjusted I am on that real

jazz shit sometimes I run the streets

sometimes they run me I’m the body

of the queen of my hood filled up

with bad wine bad drugs mu shu pork

sick beats what more can I say to you

17. "Summer, Somewhere" by Danez Smith

no need for geographynow that we’re safe everywhere.point to whatever you please&amp; call it church, home, or sweet love.paradise is a world where everythingis a sanctuary &amp; nothing is a gun.
no need for geography

now that we’re safe everywhere.

point to whatever you please

& call it church, home, or sweet love.

paradise is a world where everything

is a sanctuary & nothing is a gun.

