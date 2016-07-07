17 Poems To Read When The World Is Too Much “Where does it hurt? Everywhere. Everywhere. Everywhere.” Twitter

1. A Litany for Survival " by Audre Lorde Amazon So it is better to speak remembering we were never meant to survive

2. The Last Quatrain of the Ballad of Emmett Till " by Gwendolyn Brooks after the murder, after the burial Emmett’s mother is a pretty-faced thing; the tint of pulled taffy.

3. Cordon Negro " by Essex Hemphill I’m dying twice as fast as any other American between eighteen and thirty-five This disturbs me, but I try not to show it in public.

4. Where Do You Enter " by Nikki Giovanni Pictorial Parade / Getty Images We begin a poem with longing and end with responsibility And laugh all through the storms that are bound to come

5. Lineage " by Margaret Walker My grandmothers are full of memories Smelling of soap and onions and wet clay With veins rolling roughly over quick hands They have many clean words to say. My grandmothers were strong. Why am I not as they?

6. The Night Rains Hot Tar " by Lance Jeffers The night rains hot tar into my throat, the taste is good to my heart’s tongue, into my heart the night pours down its moon like a yellow molten residue of dung: the night pours down the sea into my throat my heart drains off its blood in love and pain: the night pours a Negro song into my throat, bloodred is the color of this rain:

7. Bullet Points " by Jericho Brown Amazon / Via amazon.com I will not shoot myself In the head, and I will not shoot myself In the back, and I will not hang myself With a trashbag, and if I do, I promise you, I will not do it In a police car while handcuffed

8. A Small Needful Fact " by Ross Gay Is that Eric Garner worked for some time for the Parks and Rec. Horticultural Department, which means, perhaps, that with his very large hands, perhaps, in all likelihood, he put gently into the earth some plants which, most likely, some of them, in all likelihood, continue to grow,

9. Black Lady Lazarus " by Diamond Sharp Dying is an art and we Black girls do it so well. Sandra & Aiyana & Rekia &

10. If It Is The Summer Of 2009 " by Hanif Abdurraqib ...we revel in long enough to forget that we are black in our 20’s which is to say that we are too old for this shit and by this shit I of course mean living I of course mean that we have carried the lifeless bodies of enough younger brothers to never forget that we should be dead by now we should have the decency to unburden America by our dying on the side of a cracked road

11. praise song " by Nate Marshall Amazon / Via amazon.com praise the Hennessy, the brown shine, the dull burn. praise the dare, the take it, the no face you’re supposed to make. praise the house, its many rooms, hardwood and butter leather couches; its richness. praise the rich, their friendship. praise the friends: the child of the well off, the child of the well off, the child of well, the child of welfare, the child of welfare.

12. What They Did Yesterday Afternoon " by Warsan Shire later that night i held an atlas in my lap ran my fingers across the whole world and whispered where does it hurt? it answered everywhere everywhere everywhere.

13. Self-Portrait In Case of Disappearance " by Safia Elhillo girls with fathers gone or gone missing sistered to dark boys marked to die & our own bodies scarved & arranged in rows on prayer mats we go missing too & who mourns us who falls into the gap we leave in the world

14. Elegy " by Aracelis Girmay What to do with this knowledge

that our living is not guaranteed? Perhaps one day you touch the young branch of something beautiful. & it grows & grows despite your birthdays & the death certificate, & it one day shades the heads of something beautiful or makes itself useful to the nest. Walk out of your house, then, believing in this. Nothing else matters.

15. Gravity " by Angel Nafis After Carrie Mae Weems’s 'The Kitchen Table Series' I. THE STRAW Can you throw this away Maybe you should hire more Black staff

Where are you really from You’re not busy are you You look ethnic today

Where’s the African American section Can you turn the music down

Fasterfasterfaster Let me see those eyes Beautiful If you were mine

I’d never let you leave the house It’s like you went straight to Africa

to get this one Is that your hair I mean your real hair Blackass

Your gums are black You Black You stink You need a perm

I don’t mean to be

racist



16. Let Me Handle My Business, Damn " by Morgan Parker Took me awhile to learn the good words make the rain on my window grown and sexy now I’m in the tub holding down that on-sale Bordeaux pretending to be well adjusted I am on that real jazz shit sometimes I run the streets sometimes they run me I’m the body of the queen of my hood filled up with bad wine bad drugs mu shu pork sick beats what more can I say to you

17. Summer, Somewhere " by Danez Smith Courtesy of danezsmithpoet.com / Via danezsmithpoet.com no need for geography now that we’re safe everywhere. point to whatever you please & call it church, home, or sweet love. paradise is a world where everything is a sanctuary & nothing is a gun.