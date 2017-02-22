These Two Women Are Trying To Finally Give Arabs Some Decent Emojis

Yasmine Rasool, who is Bahraini, and Eriko Varkey, originally from Japan, have both been living in Dubai for eight years. They came up with the Halla Walla emoji app and stickers, hoping to represent what everyday life is really like for young Arabs in the Gulf.

"Every time I was in New York or London, everyone would be like, ‘So, you’re Arab?’" Rasool said. "And even Eriko, having been an expat in the Middle East, would get a lot of questions about what it’s like over here. So Halla Walla started as a cultural experiment to try to explain to people the richness of the Arab world."