Trump Suddenly Withdrew His Nominee To Lead The Top Immigration Enforcement Agency, Saying He Wants Someone “Tougher”
Unlike past nominees, Ron Vitiello avoided make controversial statements about cracking down on undocumented immigrants. He’s also criticized Trump in the past.
President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of a former top Border Patrol official to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying he wanted someone who would go “in a tougher direction.”
Pulling Ronald Vitiello’s nomination was surprising move, especially as the government deals with a surge of families crossing the border.
Trump confirmed the news about Vitiello to reporters on Friday morning, hours before he was set to speak at the southwest border.
“Ron is a good man, but we’re going in a tougher direction,” Trump said.
BuzzFeed News obtained a letter the White House sent to Senate officials, where Vitiello needed confirmation, on Thursday. “To the Senate of the United States, I have withdrawn the nomination of Ronald D. Vitiello,” it read.
Vitiello was tapped to be acting director of ICE in late June, before undergoing a stalled and lengthy Senate confirmation process. During the way, he faced criticism from Chris Crane, the leader of the union that represents ICE officers, who cited past tweets, including one in which Vitiello compared then-candidate Trump to Dennis the Menace as proof that he was not fit for the role.
Crane has been known to have access to Trump on immigration matters, and Trump has been known to not hire top aides who criticized him in the past or who he does not perceive as loyal to him.
In her announcement tapping Vitiello to run ICE, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said he brought “to ICE the vision and leadership needed to continue the exceptional work the agency is doing to accomplish its crucial national security and public safety missions.”
Nielsen said she was “pleased that ICE will continue to be led by an experienced and well-respected career law enforcement officer who will be a strong advocate for the agency’s workforce.”
Thomas Homan was picked in the early days of the Trump administration to run the agency, but he withdrew his nomination and decided to retire.
Unlike Homan, Vitiello avoided make controversial statements about cracking down on undocumented immigrants, preferring a more under-the-radar approach.
Before coming to ICE, Vitiello was the chief of the border patrol before later being named the deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in late 2017.
