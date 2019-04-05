Trump Suddenly Withdrew His Nominee To Lead The Top Immigration Enforcement Agency, Saying He Wants Someone “Tougher”

President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of a former top Border Patrol official to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying he wanted someone who would go “in a tougher direction.”

Pulling Ronald Vitiello’s nomination was surprising move, especially as the government deals with a surge of families crossing the border.

Trump confirmed the news about Vitiello to reporters on Friday morning, hours before he was set to speak at the southwest border.

“Ron is a good man, but we’re going in a tougher direction,” Trump said.

BuzzFeed News obtained a letter the White House sent to Senate officials, where Vitiello needed confirmation, on Thursday. “To the Senate of the United States, I have withdrawn the nomination of Ronald D. Vitiello,” it read.