The Trump Administration Is Considering Closing The Southern Border To Migrants

The Trump administration is considering taking executive action to bar certain migrants from entering the country, a potential sweeping change and a response to a caravan of migrants heading toward the US border, according to sources familiar with the administration’s thinking.



The extraordinary proposal, which has not been finalized, would have the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice attempt to make certain migrants ineligible for asylum if they have been barred from the country by a presidential proclamation. A presidential proclamation would then cite a statute that allows for the president to block those who are detrimental to the interests of the country.

The language under consideration by the administration states that the president has authority to impose additional limitations on entry beyond the grounds for exclusion set forth in the law, citing the Supreme Court’s decision in the recent travel ban case. The action would clear the way for a potential proclamation that would spell out the types of individuals ineligible for asylum and thus forbidden to enter.

The proposed executive action was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the plan.

The language notes that past proclamations have included exceptions for those filing for asylum, but that if the president determines that the entry of immigrants is detrimental to the national interest and the president has not made an exception for asylum, then the immigrant should be ineligible for asylum as long as they are barred from entering under the proclamation.