The Supreme Court Is Allowing The Trump Administration To Force Immigrants To Wait In Mexico

A US Border Patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan immigrant family, who is applying for asylum, over Laredo International Bridge from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, into Laredo, Texas.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the US, another key legal victory for the White House and its efforts to restrict immigration at the southern border.

The high court voted to allow the Trump administration to implement the “Remain in Mexico” policy — formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols — as a legal challenge continues. A federal judge in San Francisco had blocked the policy last year and the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals was set to allow the injunction to go into effect in California and Arizona on Thursday.

“We are gratified that the Supreme Court granted a stay, which prevents a district court injunction from impairing the security of our borders and the integrity of our immigration system," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said.

The policy has sent roughly 60,000 asylum-seekers to Mexico as they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings in the US. The policy, which took effect in early 2019, has been a pillar of the Trump administration’s approach to not only restrict asylum access, but deter those seeking protection from coming to the border. In the meantime, immigrant advocates have reported cases of kidnapping, rape, torture, and other violent attacks against those forced to wait in Mexico.

"The Court of Appeals unequivocally declared this policy to be illegal. The Supreme Court should as well," said Judy Rabinovitz, special counsel in the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, which is challenging the policy. "Asylum seekers face grave danger and irreversible harm every day this depraved policy remains in effect."



US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges William Fletcher and Richard Paez in California had ruled in late February to affirm a 2019 preliminary injunction blocking the policy. But the Trump administration requested and received time to go to the Supreme Court for a stay of that order. The 9th Circuit judges said the policy clearly violated the law and ordered the policy blocked in California and Arizona.

“Uncontradicted evidence also shows that there is extreme danger to asylum seekers who are returned to Mexico,” the judges wrote.