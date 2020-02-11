New York's Governor Says A Leaked DHS Memo On Immigrant Driving Records Is A "Smoking Gun"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that BuzzFeed News’ reporting of a leaked Department of Homeland Security memo outlining methods to get access to driver records and retaliate against states that do not cooperate was proof that the Trump administration “is once again knowingly abusing power by using government to extort states for political purposes.”

The Jan. 27 memo, written by a top DHS official, James McCament, outlined potential options for acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to consider in their efforts to not only obtain the driver records but to punish states like New York that cut off access to the information.

McCament offered up options such as using “friendly” states to discreetly collect information for federal immigration authorities that would otherwise be inaccessible by law. The plans also include retaliation measures against states that limit access to records, such as closing down local DHS offices, refusing to accept their state identification, cutting TSA PreCheck services, and potentially issuing subpoenas for driver's licenses provided to undocumented immigrants.

“The memo reported on by BuzzFeed is a clear, documented admission by the Trump administration that they are purposely targeting law-abiding U.S. citizens to play partisan politics,” Cuomo said in his statement. “This is Ukraine-style extortion right here in our own country. The Trump administration should release the memo immediately.”

The memo repeatedly references “uncooperative states” — an indication that DHS has considered taking action against other jurisdictions. DHS officials said the document was not considered in the decision-making process, though two of the options listed in the memo were ultimately used by Wolf.

"As the memo clearly states, the recommendations were informational, draft, and pre-decisional," DHS spokesperson Heather Swift said in a statement. "The Acting Secretary did not consider the draft recommendations in his decision making. Instead, the Acting Secretary took targeted and limited action to address the security vulnerability New York’s law created."