Lawmakers Are Asking For A Copy Of A Memo That DHS Secretary Nielsen Used To Justify Family Separations

Two prominent Democrats are asking the Trump administration to turn over to them an unredacted government memo that justified the separation of hundreds of immigrant families at the border.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California wrote to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen requesting an unredacted version of the DHS memo and all its attachments. A redacted copy of the memo was released earlier this month in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the group Open the Government and the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) and shared with BuzzFeed News.

Feinstein and Nadler said the unredacted version of the memo would provide details into how the family separation policy had been implemented. The two Democrats noted that Nielsen has repeatedly said publicly that the Trump administration did not have a policy of separating families at the border.

But in the April 23 memo she signed, Nielsen approved an option to prosecute all adults who crossed the border illegally, including those with children, knowing it would lead to family separations.

“DHS could also permissibly direct the separation of parents or legal guardians and minors held in immigration detention so that the parent or legal guardian can be prosecuted,” the memo said.