Immigrant Detainees At High Risk Of Contracting COVID-19 Should Be Released Now, A Lawsuit States

The American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal court on Monday to force officials to release a group of immigrants who have a lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, epilepsy, or kidney disease to protect them from a potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in a Seattle-area detention facility.

The filing in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington identified nine immigrants in custody at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, including a 48-year-old Jamaican woman with cholangitis, a progressive liver disease, who has been told she has only 10 to 12 years to live. The advocates said the woman was “critically vulnerable to COVID-19 because of her autoimmune disease and diabetes.”

Though the virus originated in China, it has become a pandemic. The virus has been spreading within US communities for weeks. This has led to cancellations of large conferences, concerts, and other events; widespread closures of schools; and quarantines of entire communities. States and cities across the country have ordered restaurants and bars to close immediately. The state of Washington has been the epicenter of a growing number of cases of the coronavirus, including more than 40 deaths.

The Northwest Detention Facility is operated by Geo Group, a private prison contractor that houses ICE detainees in jails across the country.