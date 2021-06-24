An Immigrant Died In ICE Custody After Staff Didn't Send Him To A Hospital, An Inspector Found

An immigrant in ICE custody in rural Mississippi died of a heart attack after staff did not send him to the hospital for urgent medical care, according to a draft inspector general’s report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Department of Homeland Security investigators found that Anthony Jones, a 51-year-old Bahamian man who had been in ICE custody for more than a year, was in need of urgent medical attention on the morning of Dec. 17, 2020. When he went to the jail clinic for chest and arm pain, medical staffers gave him medication and testing but did not send him to the hospital, according to the report. Jones was not named in the report, but the details directly correspond to information on his death previously released by ICE.

“During our unannounced inspection of Adams in Natchez, Mississippi, we identified violations of ICE detention standards that threatened the health, safety, and rights of detainees,” the report states. “Although Adams generally provided sufficient medical care, we identified one case in which the medical unit examined a sick detainee but did not send the detainee to the hospital for urgent medical treatment, and the detainee died.”

The existence of the report, which has yet to be released, comes at a time when the Biden administration has been pressed by immigrant advocates to make changes to the government’s detention apparatus. The administration has moved to no longer house ICE detainees in two facilities and has promised to evaluate the detention system as a whole. Still, the number of immigrants held by the agency has ballooned in recent weeks from around 15,000 to more than 26,000.

It also comes as congressional officials press the DHS to investigate how the pandemic was handled at the facility. Since last spring, more than 600 immigrants have tested positive for COVID-19 at Adams, according to the agency.

The draft report found that the jail did not consistently enforce COVID-19 precautions, like the use of facial coverings or social distancing, and investigators believe that it may have contributed to repeated transmissions.

An ICE spokesperson said they take the welfare and health of those in its custody very seriously.

“While deaths in ICE custody are exceedingly rare, these events are unfortunate and always a cause for concern,” the spokesperson said.

The agency, which spends more than $315 million a year on health services, has taken steps to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, such as isolating new arrivals and those who have symptoms.

A spokesperson for CoreCivic, which operates Adams under a contract with ICE, said that they would not comment on a yet-to-be finalized report but that the company cares deeply about every person in its care. A spokesperson also said immigration facilities are closely monitored by the government and reviewed for standards of living. They added that at Adams “when emergency care becomes necessary for any detainee, patients are immediately evaluated and emergency care is provided in the most medically appropriate setting.”