ICE Is Planning To Fast-Track Deportations Across The Country

The new policy will give agents the ability to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants without a hearing in front of a judge.

Gregory Bull / AP ICE officers detain a man in Escondido, California, in 2018.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have started to implement a policy that allows officers to arrest and rapidly deport undocumented immigrants who have been in the US for less than two years, according to internal emails and documents obtained by BuzzFeed News. The Trump administration’s effort — to expand quick deportations to undocumented immigrants across the US who cannot prove they have been in the country continuously for two years before they are picked up — was blocked by a federal court judge soon after the policy was first announced in 2019. But in June, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lifted the preliminary injunction, opening the door for ICE officers to use expedited removal across the country, a policy that will allow the agency to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants without a hearing in front of an immigration judge. The previous policy only allowed officials to use expedited removal within 100 miles of the border and for those who have been in the country for up to two weeks. Currently, officers typically arrest immigrants and place them into deportation proceedings. These include a hearing before an immigration judge — a process that can take years. In practical terms, the expanded policy gives ICE officers more power to determine who can be quickly deported, although it’s unclear exactly how fast the process will be. The shift could allow the Trump administration to increase deportations while circumventing a court system that is severely backed up and short on resources, but advocates for immigrants have said it would destroy their due process rights.

Moises Castillo / AP Guatemalans who were deported from the US arrive at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Aug. 20, 2019.

The latest push to implement the quick deportations comes after years of President Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict immigration to the US and expand enforcement. It also comes during the tail end of a divisive presidential election season. In an email to ICE employees on Friday, Tony Pham, the acting head of the agency, said that officers and agents need to finish a training course on the policy by Oct. 16, after which they can begin using the new powers to quickly deport immigrants. The email was first reported by Bloomberg Government. A separate email obtained by BuzzFeed News indicates that ICE attorneys will initially review all cases in which deportation officers aim to use the new policy before immigrants are quickly removed from the country. An internal email sent on behalf of head ICE attorney Michael Davis said that his staff must confirm that the undocumented immigrant was eligible for the policy and that the implementation guidance was followed. The ICE guidance on the new policy, according to the email, allows for some areas of discretion for officers. Those include: ICE officers not revisiting cases of immigrants who are already in deportation proceedings, and officers not applying the quick deportations to people who can prove they were in the US before the policy was first issued last July. Officers can decide not to use expedited removal in cases in which an immigrant has “mental competency” issues, is the sole caregiver of a US citizen or lawful permanent child, has some chance at obtaining legal status through deportation proceedings, or if they are a crime victim or witness to a crime, among other exceptions. “In conducting their review of these cases, OPLA attorneys should be mindful of how a court would view the available evidence of physical presence in the United States," the email to ICE attorneys states.

Gregory Bull / AP An ICE officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, California, on July 8, 2019.