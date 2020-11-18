ICE Arrested More Than 180 Immigrants In A Nationwide Sweep

More than 180 immigrants across the US were arrested in recent weeks as part of an operation targeting those who officials say had promised to leave but did not, according to an internal document obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are expected to announce the results of Operation Broken Promise on Thursday.

The operation comes on the heels of nationwide sweeps last month that targeted areas like California that have enacted so-called sanctuary policies.

This time, ICE officials say they targeted people who had been granted voluntary departure, a policy that allows undocumented immigrants to leave the country on their own accord rather than be deported.

CNN previously reported that ICE was planning the operation, which former agency officials said raises questions about its necessity.

“It’s a waste of resources,” said John Sandweg, a former acting director of ICE under the Obama administration. “When you’re targeting on immigration status alone and not on criminal history, you’re wasting resources.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal officials have come under fire in recent weeks after holding news conferences in swing states such as Pennsylvania, where they announced the results of other regional operations. ICE also rolled out a controversial set of billboards in Pennsylvania that featured the faces of immigrants who had been released by so-called sanctuary jurisdictions and were wanted by authorities.

Operation Broken Promise also comes amid a growing number of coronavirus cases across the US. Detention centers holding immigrants have struggled at times to contain outbreaks of the disease, and several ICE detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in government custody this year.