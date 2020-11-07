“The Chaos May End”: How DHS Employees Are Reacting To Biden's Win

Gregory Bull / AP

The election of Joe Biden as president after a divisive campaign has been met with excitement and relief among many Department of Homeland Security employees who had been worried that the Trump administration had done long-term damage to the agency’s reputation and feared what would come in a second term. During his four years in office, Donald Trump redefined the role of the Department of Homeland Security while instituting a series of restrictive measures unlike administrations before him. Trump banned citizens of Muslim-majority countries from coming to the US, blocked asylum protection at the border, kept asylum-seekers in Mexico, cut the number of refugees allowed in the US to a historically low level, and separated families at the border. The torrent of policy changes, which one group estimated to number more than 400, had its effect on those who served within DHS and were told to implement the measures quickly, often without preparation or adequate training. Department leaders came and went on a regular basis, to the point where courts ruled some had been illegally appointed. Many DHS employees believed the agency had begun acting like an arm of the Trump campaign, as senior officials mimicked political talking points and declared that cities like Portland were “under siege.” Some employees planned to quit if Trump had won reelection, while others considered their futures and whether they could withstand another four years of frantic changes to the immigration system. There were those who wondered what Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller had in mind for his second term without the prospects of reelection.

Gregory Bull / AP An immigrant looks on with his children as they wait to hear if their number is called to apply for asylum in the United States at the border on Jan. 25, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico.

BuzzFeed News spoke with 20 DHS employees — including those from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and US Customs and Border Protection — about their reactions to the election results. The overwhelming majority were relieved and hopeful that Biden would bring a sense of stability after a tumultuous few years. "Pure unadulterated relief," said one DHS employee. "It gives us the opportunity to dig out from the enormously deep hole the Trump administration has dug. What we do with that opportunity remains to be seen, but thank goodness we even have the chance." "I hope to see DHS return to its original mission of safeguarding the nation from actual threats to our security, rather than the imagined threats among white nationalists from brown people and other immigrants," another employee said. During the course of the Trump administration, federal courts have regularly blocked several immigration policies, including one that banned asylum for those who crossed the southern border without authorization. Employees often felt like they were being forced to implement policies that would later be stopped by courts, and some tried to avoid being involved. "To me, it means that I can do my work with confidence that I won't be asked to compromise my morals or ideals," said one DHS employee. "We no longer have to live with the fear of going to work everyday and being asked or told to do something that violates the laws and our Oath to the Constitution," said another employee. "We can actually carry out our mission for the American people again." From the early days of the Trump administration, DHS was pushed to quickly implement a rushed policy that had been on Trump's agenda since he recommended a ban on all Muslims in 2015. On Jan. 27, citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries were barred from entry to the US. The rollout of the policy was haphazard. At one point, then–DHS secretary John Kelly issued a statement clarifying that those with green cards could enter the country as protests raged in airports across the US.

Craig Ruttle / AP Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Jan. 28, 2017, after two Iraqi refugees were detained earlier in the day while trying to enter the country.