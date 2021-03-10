Some Central American Children Will Soon Be Able To Apply To Get Into The US From Their Home Countries

Immigrant children seeking asylum in the US sleep on a mattress on the floor of a shelter in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, in 2019.

The Biden administration is restarting a program that allows certain Central American minors to seek entry into the US from their home country as officials deal with an uptick in unaccompanied immigrant children crossing the southern border, officials announced Wednesday.

The Central American Minors program, which started during the Obama administration and was later scrapped by former president Donald Trump, allowed parents who were from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — and who had legal status in the US — to seek approval for their children to also be allowed in on a two-year basis that could be renewed.

“This program provides a safe, legal, and orderly alternative to the risks incurred in the attempt to migrate to the United States irregularly,” the State Department said in a statement. “The U.S. southern border remains closed to irregular migration, and we reiterate our warning that people not attempt that dangerous journey.”

The program began in 2014 when the Obama administration faced a surge of unaccompanied children crossing the southern border. Administration officials wanted to provide them with an alternative and to dissuade those considering making the dangerous journey to the US–Mexico border.

The number of children in Border Patrol custody has grown rapidly in recent weeks, jumping from 500 in early February to more than 2,000 at the beginning of March. The more than 8,000 unaccompanied children now in US custody in shelters across the country has become the latest challenge for President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo immigration policies set by his predecessor.

Roberta Jacobson, the southern border coordinator at the White House, said that they were trying to convey to Central Americans that the US would have legal processes in the future and that they were standing those up as soon as possible, but warned that they should not come now because it's too dangerous.

Jacobson said the administration was focused on the root causes of migration, including increasing aid to the region that is targeted.