Biden Has Rescinded A Trump Order That Made Nearly Every Undocumented Immigrant A Priority For Arrest

A demonstration is held in February 2017 at the Department of Homeland Security building in New York City to demand that ICE free a detainee.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday undoing the Trump administration’s efforts to make nearly every undocumented immigrant a priority for arrest.

The order was issued alongside others focused on immigration. This is the beginning of an expected overhaul of not only the Department of Homeland Security but its components, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under former president Donald Trump, ICE faced a torrent of criticism from advocates and politicians for suggesting that leaders in sanctuary cities be charged with crimes, conducting massive worksite raids, and performing other operations that targeted undocumented immigrant families.

“The policy of my Administration is to protect national and border security, address the humanitarian challenges at the southern border, and ensure public health and safety,” Biden wrote in his order. “We must also adhere to due process of law as we safeguard the dignity and well-being of all families and communities.”

Biden directed homeland security officials to “take action, including issuing revised guidance, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, that advances the policy set forth in section 1 of this order.”