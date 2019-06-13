A Premature 1-Month-Old Girl And Her Teenage Mother Were Discovered In Border Patrol Detention

A “listless” prematurely born 1-month-old girl and her 17-year-old Guatemalan mother detained in federal custody were discovered this week by attorneys who visited a US Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas.

The attorneys, who were shocked by their discovery, obtained access to the Border Patrol processing center known as Ursula as part of a decadeslong settlement over the care of children in government custody, sending them scrambling to obtain medical care and the release of the mother and the child. They said the child was lethargic, cold, and not eating.



The mother and baby, who were not identified, were taken into Border Patrol custody after crossing into the US on June 4 and have been at Ursula since June 7, according to Hope Frye, an immigration attorney who visited the center this week under the rules of the 1997 consent decree known as the Flores Settlement. Frye was also a part of the legal team behind the settlement.

Under federal law, minors are required to be released from Border Patrol custody within 72 hours to officials in the Office of Refugee Resettlement after they are determined to be unaccompanied. Both the 17-year-old mother and her 1-month-old baby are considered unaccompanied minors.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, called Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday about the case. On Thursday, nine days after attorneys said the mother was taken into Border Patrol custody, the pair were set to be released to an Office of Refugee Resettlement shelter, Frye was told.

“No child should ever go into Border Patrol custody — they are not equipped to handle it. It was never their mission. Congress needs to do something,” said Frye. The attorney said she held the baby for an hour and spoke with the mother on multiple occasions. “I don’t know why it took so long. I don’t know. They would still be detained if we hadn’t come across her in the Flores interview. No question in my mind.”