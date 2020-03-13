Americans Returning From Europe Will Be Forced To Land In 13 US Airports For Screening

The Trump administration will force American travelers flying from more than two dozen European countries to land in 13 airports across the United States starting Saturday, according to a federal notice posted by the Department of Homeland Security on Friday.

The notice comes two days after new restrictions, which block travel from foreign nationals who had been present in 26 European countries during the two weeks prior to their planned visit to the US, were announced by the Trump administration. The rules go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

While those travel restrictions will not apply to US citizens, legal permanent residents, and their family members, those who do fly from the European countries will be forced to land at the following 13 airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York; Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois; San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii; Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia; Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia; Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas; Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan; Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts; and Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida.

The rules forcing American travelers to land in certain airports apply to those who “recently traveled from, or otherwise been present within” the countries within 14 days of the date of their arrival in the US if they have traveled to the Schengen Area, which includes Austria, France, Germany, Greece, and Italy, among other countries.