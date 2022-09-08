Daniel, 26, thinks of Find My Friends as a “quality of life improvement” — and has successfully converted even his most resistant friends into users. “If I met you at a party, I would be so fine giving you my location. I see it as a badge of pride that I have nothing to hide,” he said. “I wish I had the location of every single person I’ve ever met.” His boomer-generation parents, however, “scream at him” whenever he mentions it, so horrified by his disregard for the hallowed concept of privacy.



Destini, 29, is always checking where her best friend is “not in a creepy way but as a courtesy.” If she’s at work, Destini won’t bother her with trivial texts.

Ben, 30, turns his location-sharing on and off frequently. “I should be allowed to drop in and out of it, and my friends respect that. They can joke about where I am when I go dark,” he said. The compromise is that he has to intentionally “stop sharing.” Categorizing a hangout as clandestine is one more form of preconceived socializing.

“These apps, but BeReal in particular, have a forced participation aspect,” said Andrew Selepak, PhD, a mass communications professor at the University of Florida. “It is no longer the format of ‘I’m selectively sharing what I want to,’ but sharing whatever possible.”