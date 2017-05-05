BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Photographers Are Risking Their Lives Covering Their Country

world

These Photographers Are Risking Their Lives Covering Their Country

As the situation in Venezuela has grown more dire, these photographers have opted to capture the reality on the streets with just their camera to protect them.

By Greta Alvarez

Headshot of Greta Alvarez

Greta Alvarez

BuzzFeed Staff, Español

Posted on May 5, 2017, at 3:17 p.m. ET

While Venezuelans can be found in the streets protesting and being repressed, the TV stations are playing soap operas, entertainment programs, and news broadcasts that don't show reality.

For this reason, many photographers have decided to take to the streets and report on social media, with only the lens of a camera as a shield, what&#x27;s really happening in the country.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

For this reason, many photographers have decided to take to the streets and report on social media, with only the lens of a camera as a shield, what's really happening in the country.

Here are some of the accounts you should follow in order to keep informed, and get around the self-censoring in Venezuelan media right now:

1. Rayner Peña R -- @raynerpenar

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @raynerpenar

2. Juan Barreto -- @jbarreto1974.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jbarreto1974
ADVERTISEMENT

3. Francisco Bruzo -- @Bruzco1.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bruzco1

4. Carlos Becerra -- @carlosbecerra00.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @carlosbecerra00

5. Braulio Jatar -- braulio_jatar

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @braulio_jatar

6. Leo Alvarez -- @oelzer.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @oelzer
ADVERTISEMENT

7. Donald Barros -- Donaldobarros.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @donaldobarros

8. Haracio Siciliano -- @Hsiciliano.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @hsiciliano

9. Federico Parra -- @federicoparra.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @federicoparra

10. Andrea D. Sandoval De Lima -- @Andreadanielas

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @andreadanielas
ADVERTISEMENT

11. Izugasti -- @Izugasti.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @izugasti

12. Ramzi Souki -- @ramzisouki.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

13. Diego Mojica -- @diegomojicafoto.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

14. Jairo Gudiño -- @jairogudino.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jairogudino
ADVERTISEMENT

15. Andrews Abreu -- @andrewsabreu.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @andrewsabreu

16. Carlos Garcia Rawlins -- @rawlins.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @rawlins

17. Francisco Rizquez -- @imfpluss.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @imfpluss

17 Powerful Illustrations from Artists as a Response to the Critical Situation in Venezuela

This post was translated from Spanish.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT