Michael Jordan Said "The Ceiling Is The Roof" And Nothing Will Ever Again Be The Same

GREATEST OF ALL TIME...at Zen riddles.

By Gavon Laessig

Posted on March 5, 2017, at 1:15 a.m. ET

Hi! This is Michael Jordan, lachrymose internet meme, star of Space Jam, and the greatest basketball player of all time.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Well, Michael Jordan — who played college ball at the University of North Carolina — made an appearance on Saturday night at the North Carolina vs. Duke game.

Gerry Broome / AP

And while delivering some inspirational comments at halftime to his alma mater, His Airness (actual nickname...look it up) dropped a motivational bomb of such megatonnage that the shockwaves are still being felt.

"The ceiling is the roof." - Michael Jordan (via @marilyn_payne/@WRALSportsFan)
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

"The ceiling is the roof." - Michael Jordan (via @marilyn_payne/@WRALSportsFan)

That's right. Michael Jordan — living legend, human superlative, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom — said, "The ceiling is the roof."

Minds were blown and the ashes of those blown minds created a nuclear winter.

When u realize the ceiling is the roof
Desus Nice @desusnice

When u realize the ceiling is the roof

I can already see it ... I'ma wake up at 2 am like "I get it! The ceiling ... is the roof."
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

I can already see it ... I'ma wake up at 2 am like "I get it! The ceiling ... is the roof."

*Hits Blunt* " Ever realize the ceiling is the roof? "
Michael Frauenheim @Mfrauenheim2

*Hits Blunt* " Ever realize the ceiling is the roof? "

Some were confused.

"The ceiling is the roof." -Micheal Jordan Wait, what? 🤔
Retta @unfoRETTAble

"The ceiling is the roof." -Micheal Jordan Wait, what? 🤔

But Michael Jordan told me the ceiling is the roof
Todd Coup d'état @ToddCoupDetat

But Michael Jordan told me the ceiling is the roof

Some were hostile.

"The ceiling is the roof". Man I told y'all when MJ was created, God put his basketball attribute at 100 and left everything else at 0.
Larry Beyince @DragonflyJonez

"The ceiling is the roof". Man I told y'all when MJ was created, God put his basketball attribute at 100 and left everything else at 0.

Michael Jordan also believes that the grass is the ground.
Robert Flores @RoFlo

Michael Jordan also believes that the grass is the ground.

Some were doing the obvious.

When you say the ceiling is the roof and even you have no idea what you're talking about.
Joe Smith @joesmith628

When you say the ceiling is the roof and even you have no idea what you're talking about.

@GaryParrishCBS fine
Alex Warneke @alexwarneke

@GaryParrishCBS fine

But most people just let Michael Jordan's greatness wash over them.

Let's be real. If MJ came up to you and said "the ceiling is the roof" you'd be like...
Cooper J @nomopain2318

Let's be real. If MJ came up to you and said "the ceiling is the roof" you'd be like...

It didn't make any sense, but if Mike said the ceiling is the roof, the ceiling is the roof. #UNCvsDUKE
Will Robinson @WillRO44

It didn't make any sense, but if Mike said the ceiling is the roof, the ceiling is the roof. #UNCvsDUKE

I need a t-shirt that says "The Ceiling Is The Roof" and I needed it yesterday. 🐐
Taylor Vippolis @tvippolis

I need a t-shirt that says "The Ceiling Is The Roof" and I needed it yesterday. 🐐

So, always remember...

"THE CEILING IS THE ROOF"
THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 @THEKIDMERO

"THE CEILING IS THE ROOF"

