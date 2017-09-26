23 Times Athletes Stood Up For What They Believed In
"I have nothing to lose by standing up for my beliefs." — Muhammad Ali
1936 — Jesse Owens stands up against tyranny at the Summer Olympics in Berlin.
1960 — The Taiwanese team protests its statehood at the Summer Olympics in Rome.
1967 — Muhammad Ali refused the military draft in protest of the war in Vietnam.
1968 — Tommie Smith and John Carlos raise a Black Power salute at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City.
1969 — The University of Wyoming's "Black 14" are dismissed for protesting racial discrimination by the church.
1970 — The “Syracuse 8” quit the team in protest over racial injustice.
1980 — The United States boycotts the Summer Olympics in Moscow over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
1996 — Denver Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf recites an Islamic prayer during the national anthem in protest of US oppression.
2003 — Toni Smith turns her back during the national anthem to protest the Iraq War.
2005 — Carlos Delgado remains in the dugout during the national anthem to protest the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
2010 — Greek Paralympic medalists protest the loss of funding for sports involving people with special needs.
2010 — Phoenix Suns wear "Los Suns" jerseys in protest of Arizona's immigration laws.
2013 — AC Milan's Kevin-Prince Boateng takes on racism.
2014 — Los Angeles Clippers players wear their warm-up jerseys inside out to protest racial remarks by team owner Donald Sterling.
2014 — The St. Louis Rams go "hands up" for Ferguson, Missouri.
2014 — Members of the NBA don "I Can't Breathe" shirts to protest the death of Eric Garner.
2015 — The University of Missouri football team boycotts the season to protest campus racism.
2016 — Ethiopia's Feyisa Lilesa crosses his arms at the Rio Olympics against his government's crackdown on political dissent.
2016 — Colin Kaepernick takes a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the US.
2017 — The Seattle Storm stands with Planned Parenthood.
2017 — Brittney Griner and Layshia Clarendon stand up for transgender rights.
2017 — Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics is the first MLB player to take a knee during the national anthem.
2017 — Members of the NFL unite against President Trump's statements on kneeling during the national anthem.
