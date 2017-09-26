23 Times Athletes Stood Up For What They Believed In

AP

The team's altered jersey was designed to take a stand against Arizona's new SB 1070 law, which allowed police to question and detain people based on whether or not they were suspected of being undocumented immigrants. Suns managing partner Robert Sarver said in a statement, "Our players and organization felt that wearing our 'Los Suns' jerseys on Cinco de Mayo was a way for our team and our organization to honor our Latino community and the diversity of our league, the State of Arizona, and our nation."