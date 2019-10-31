This Is How People Around The World Honor The Dead
From Día de los Muertos celebrations in Mexico to the Qingming festival in China, here are some of the beautiful traditions from around the world that celebrate the dead.
Merida, Mexico
Guilin, China
Manila, Philippines
Otavalo, Ecuador
Warsaw, Poland
Paju, South Korea
Medan, Indonesia
Ambohijafy, Madagascar
Ogano, Japan
La Paz, Bolivia
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Los Angeles
Bratislava, Slovakia
Kathmandu, Nepal
Kolkata, India
Piedrahita, Spain
Lima, Peru
Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Shah Alam, Malaysia
Wuhan, China
-
