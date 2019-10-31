This Is How People Around The World Honor The Dead

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

A woman carries the wrapped body of her son, who died aged just three years old, as she takes part in a funerary tradition called the Famadihana in the village of Ambohijafy on Sept. 23, 2017. During the Famadihana, which can be translated as "turning of the bones", several crypts are opened and people take the bodies of their ancestors from the family crypts and rewrap them in fresh cloth, then dance with the corpses in their arms at the pace of traditional Malagasy band's music.