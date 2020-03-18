 Skip To Content
Here's What San Francisco Looks Like During Its Shelter-In-Place Order

Bay Area residents in California have been told to shelter in place for three weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 18, 2020, at 2:20 p.m. ET

On Monday, California residents in six Bay Area counties were ordered to "shelter in place" as an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. These new measures are some of the strictest in the nation with people ordered to stay home unless for "the most essential needs." Nonessential businesses are closed under threat of misdemeanor or the revocation of licenses. Businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, laundromats, banks, and gas stations are allowed to remain open, while restaurants will continue to fulfill delivery orders.

These pictures show how San Francisco is currently navigating its shelter-in-place order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Lam / Reuters

Beachgoers are seen on Ocean Beach during day one of the citywide shelter-in-place order amid, March 17.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Washington Street, usually filled with iconic cable cars, is seen mostly empty, March 17.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Empty cable cars stand on California Street, March 16.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Customers line up to buy meat at Marina Meats, March 17.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, speaks with homeless people about the coronavirus in the Haight Ashbury area, March 17.

Stephen Lam / Reuters

Volunteers sort apples at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, March 16.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Workers install wood panels over the windows of a Christian Dior store, March 17.

Eric Risberg / AP

A sign urges motorists to disinfect as they make their way south on Highway 101 toward the Golden Gate Bridge, March 17.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Fisherman's Wharf and surrounding streets are seen empty, March 17.


Josh Edelson / Getty Images

A sign is posted on a fence announcing the closure of Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf, March 17.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

An entertainer performs for one person on Pier 39, March 16.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A restaurant employee waits for customers, March 16.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A person uses hand sanitizer on Pier 39, March 16.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A ferry departure schedule is displayed on a board at the Ferry Building, March 17.

Peter Dasilva / Shutterstock

The Cove restaurant is open for takeout orders, March 17.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Customer seating is blocked off with caution tape at a Burger King restaurant that is open for to-go orders only, March 17.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A worker prepares to-go orders at Creekside Pizza and Taproom, March 17.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Tom Sancimino fills to-go orders at Swan Oyster Depot, March 17.

Peter Dasilva / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Exercising social distancing, Ian (right) a local resident of the Castro District hands over cash to Derrick Spreckelmeyer of the Cove restaurant for his takeout order, March 17.

Peter Dasilva / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A CalTrain conductor during his trip on a San Francisco–bound commuter train that would be filled to capacity with some 800 passengers on a normal day, March 17.

Jeff Chiu / AP

Lisa Wang wears a mask while walking her dog Rooney on Bernal Heights Hill, March 16.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

A supportive sign is posted on a theater's marquis in the North Beach area, March 17.

