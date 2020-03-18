Here's What San Francisco Looks Like During Its Shelter-In-Place Order

On Monday, California residents in six Bay Area counties were ordered to "shelter in place" as an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. These new measures are some of the strictest in the nation with people ordered to stay home unless for "the most essential needs." Nonessential businesses are closed under threat of misdemeanor or the revocation of licenses. Businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, laundromats, banks, and gas stations are allowed to remain open, while restaurants will continue to fulfill delivery orders.

These pictures show how San Francisco is currently navigating its shelter-in-place order amid the coronavirus pandemic.