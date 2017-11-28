19 Royal Weddings That Prove Fairy Tales Do Exist
Every wedding is special, but some weddings are royal.
Nov. 20, 1947: the wedding of Princess Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in London.
May 28, 1949: the wedding of Prince Aly Khan and actor Rita Hayworth in Cannes, France.
April 19, 1956: the wedding of Prince Rainier III of Monaco and American actor Grace Kelly in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
ADVERTISEMENT
May 6, 1960: the wedding of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and Antony Armstrong-Jones in London.
Sept. 18, 1964: the wedding of King Constantine II of Greece and Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark in Athens.
June 15, 1978: the wedding of King Hussein of Jordan and Arab-American Lisa Najeeb Halaby in Amman, Jordan.
July 29, 1978: the wedding of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Philippe Junot in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 29, 1981: the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer in London.
June 9, 1993: the wedding of Naruhito, Crown Prince of Japan, and Masako Owada in Tokyo.
July 1, 1995: the wedding of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Marie-Chantal Miller in London.
ADVERTISEMENT
May 22, 2004: the wedding of Prince Felipe of Spain and Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano in Madrid.
May 28, 2004: the wedding of Crown Prince Hamzah of Jordan and his bride, Princess Noor bint Asem, in Aqaba, Jordan.
June 10, 2007: the wedding of Princess Majeedah, daughter of the Sultan of Brunei, and Pengiran Anak Khairul Khalil in Brunei.
June 19, 2010: the wedding of Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and Daniel Westling in Stockholm.
ADVERTISEMENT
April 29, 2011: the wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine Middleton in London.
July 2, 2011: the wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock at the Prince's Palace in Monaco.
Oct. 13, 2011: the wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Queen Jetsun Pema in Punakha.
ADVERTISEMENT
Oct. 20, 2012: the wedding of Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy in Luxembourg.
June 13, 2015: the wedding of Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, and Sofia Hellqvist in Stockholm.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.