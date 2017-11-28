BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

19 Royal Weddings That Prove Fairy Tales Do Exist

news / theroyalwedding / jpg

19 Royal Weddings That Prove Fairy Tales Do Exist

Every wedding is special, but some weddings are royal.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 28, 2017, at 12:20 p.m. ET

Nov. 20, 1947: the wedding of Princess Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in London.

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh return after the ceremony in London on Nov. 20, 1947.
Keystone-france / Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh return after the ceremony in London on Nov. 20, 1947.

Mr. Schur, chief confectioner at McVitie and Price, puts the final touches on the wedding cake of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The four-tier cake is nine feet high. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for photos at Buckingham Palace after their wedding.
Getty Images

Mr. Schur, chief confectioner at McVitie and Price, puts the final touches on the wedding cake of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The four-tier cake is nine feet high. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for photos at Buckingham Palace after their wedding.

May 28, 1949: the wedding of Prince Aly Khan and actor Rita Hayworth in Cannes, France.

Prince Aly Khan and Rita Hayworth pose for portraits at their wedding reception held at the Château de l&#x27;Horizon in Cannes, France, on May 28, 1949.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Prince Aly Khan and Rita Hayworth pose for portraits at their wedding reception held at the Château de l'Horizon in Cannes, France, on May 28, 1949.

April 19, 1956: the wedding of Prince Rainier III of Monaco and American actor Grace Kelly in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly sit before the altar during their wedding ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on April 19, 1956.
Thomas D. Mcavoy / Getty Images

Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly sit before the altar during their wedding ceremony at the Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on April 19, 1956.

ADVERTISEMENT

May 6, 1960: the wedding of Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and Antony Armstrong-Jones in London.

Princess Margaret and her new husband Antony Armstrong-Jones leave Westminister Abbey after their wedding on May 6, 1960.
Getty Images

Princess Margaret and her new husband Antony Armstrong-Jones leave Westminister Abbey after their wedding on May 6, 1960.

Sept. 18, 1964: the wedding of King Constantine II of Greece and Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark in Athens.

King Constantine II and Princess Anne-Marie pose for portraits with their family and friends on Sept. 18, 1964.
Getty Images

King Constantine II and Princess Anne-Marie pose for portraits with their family and friends on Sept. 18, 1964.

June 15, 1978: the wedding of King Hussein of Jordan and Arab-American Lisa Najeeb Halaby in Amman, Jordan.

King Hussein and Lisa Halaby cut their wedding cake with a sword on June 15, 1978.
Genevieve Chauvel / Getty Images

King Hussein and Lisa Halaby cut their wedding cake with a sword on June 15, 1978.

July 29, 1978: the wedding of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Philippe Junot in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Princess Caroline and Philippe Junot leave their wedding ceremony in Monaco on July 29, 1978.
Francis Apesteguy / Getty Images

Princess Caroline and Philippe Junot leave their wedding ceremony in Monaco on July 29, 1978.

ADVERTISEMENT

July 29, 1981: the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer in London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by carriage after their wedding on July 29, 1981.
Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by carriage after their wedding on July 29, 1981.

Mounted police contain the crowd gathered in London on the day of Prince Charles and Princess Diana&#x27;s wedding.
Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Mounted police contain the crowd gathered in London on the day of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding.

June 9, 1993: the wedding of Naruhito, Crown Prince of Japan, and Masako Owada in Tokyo.

Prince Naruhito and Princess Masako leave the wedding venue in a convertible on June 9, 1993.
Yamaguchi Haruyoshi / Getty Images

Prince Naruhito and Princess Masako leave the wedding venue in a convertible on June 9, 1993.

July 1, 1995: the wedding of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Marie-Chantal Miller in London.

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece waves to crowds of well-wishers with his bride, Marie-Chantal Miller, at his side as they leave the Greek cathedral in West London, on July 1, 1995.
Alistair Grant / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece waves to crowds of well-wishers with his bride, Marie-Chantal Miller, at his side as they leave the Greek cathedral in West London, on July 1, 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

May 22, 2004: the wedding of Prince Felipe of Spain and Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano in Madrid.

Crown Prince Felipe of Spain and his wife Princess Letizia Ortiz leave the Almudena Cathedral following their wedding in Madrid on May 22, 2004.
Odd Andersen / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Crown Prince Felipe of Spain and his wife Princess Letizia Ortiz leave the Almudena Cathedral following their wedding in Madrid on May 22, 2004.

May 28, 2004: the wedding of Crown Prince Hamzah of Jordan and his bride, Princess Noor bint Asem, in Aqaba, Jordan.

Jordan&#x27;s Crown Prince Hamzah and his bride Princess Noor cut a cake with a sword during a private wedding celebration at the Red Sea resort of Aqaba on May 28, 2004.
Yousef Allan / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jordan's Crown Prince Hamzah and his bride Princess Noor cut a cake with a sword during a private wedding celebration at the Red Sea resort of Aqaba on May 28, 2004.

June 10, 2007: the wedding of Princess Majeedah, daughter of the Sultan of Brunei, and Pengiran Anak Khairul Khalil in Brunei.

Crowds gather to watch the wedding procession of Princess Majeedah and Pengiran Anak Khairul Khalil on June 10, 2007.
Getty Images

Crowds gather to watch the wedding procession of Princess Majeedah and Pengiran Anak Khairul Khalil on June 10, 2007.

June 19, 2010: the wedding of Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and Daniel Westling in Stockholm.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland, share a slice of wedding cake at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.
Pool Photographer / WireImage

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland, share a slice of wedding cake at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

April 29, 2011: the wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine Middleton in London.

Thousands of well-wishers from around the world crowd the streets of London to witness the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011, in London.
Fred Duval / FilmMagic

Thousands of well-wishers from around the world crowd the streets of London to witness the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011, in London.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart Westminster Abbey after their marriage ceremony.
Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart Westminster Abbey after their marriage ceremony.

July 2, 2011: the wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock at the Prince's Palace in Monaco.

Left: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend the religious ceremony in the main courtyard at the Prince&#x27;s Palace in Monaco. Right: Princess Charlene cuts the cake during the Royal Wedding.
Getty Images

Left: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend the religious ceremony in the main courtyard at the Prince's Palace in Monaco. Right: Princess Charlene cuts the cake during the Royal Wedding.

Oct. 13, 2011: the wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Queen Jetsun Pema in Punakha.

Buddhist monks wait to take part in the wedding ceremony of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema at Punakha Dzong in Punakha, Bhutan, on Oct. 13, 2011.
Getty Images

Buddhist monks wait to take part in the wedding ceremony of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema at Punakha Dzong in Punakha, Bhutan, on Oct. 13, 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 20, 2012: the wedding of Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy in Luxembourg.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg leave the Cathedral of Our Lady of Luxembourg following their wedding on Oct. 20, 2012, in Luxembourg.
Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg leave the Cathedral of Our Lady of Luxembourg following their wedding on Oct. 20, 2012, in Luxembourg.

June 13, 2015: the wedding of Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, and Sofia Hellqvist in Stockholm.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife Princess Sofia of Sweden share a kiss after their royal wedding on June 13, 2015, in Stockholm.
Getty Images

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife Princess Sofia of Sweden share a kiss after their royal wedding on June 13, 2015, in Stockholm.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT