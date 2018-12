Aaref Watad / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian Maya Merhi next to her prosthetic legs inside a tent at the camp for internally displaced people in Serjilla in northwestern Syria on Dec. 9. Eight-year-old Maya, born with no legs due to a congenital condition, had to struggle around the Syrian camp on artificial limbs made of plastic tubing and tin cans. Today, the girl can walk thanks to her new prosthetics after undergoing treatment in Turkey.